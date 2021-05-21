Review: Celestron StarSense Explorer refractor telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope might be nearly ready to be sent into space, but an issue with its launch vehicle could see the launch delayed from its October date. The telescope is to be launched using an Ariane 5 rocket, a French launch vehicle which has historically been highly reliable. However, the company that makes the Ariane 5, Arianespace, confirmed to SpaceNews that there were issues with the separation of the fairing on two recent launches of the rocket. The fairing is the nose cone that protects the payloads inside the rocket from the extreme heat and pressure experienced during a launch. Fairings are typically constructed of two halves, which split apart once the rocket has reached high enough altitude that the extra protection is no longer required. They then fall away from the rocket.