New report bolsters Newark’s Environmental Justice and Cumulative Impacts Ordinance
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced May 11 that the Newark Environmental Commission, in partnership with the city’s Office of Sustainability and Office of Planning and Zoning, and with funding from the Victoria Foundation, has launched a new report, which was approved at an Environmental Commission meeting. View the report at data-newgin.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/newark-nj-2021-environmental-resources-inventory.essexnewsdaily.com