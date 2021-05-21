State to launch mobile platform for Alaskans to show they’re vaccinated

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As part of the State of Alaska’s ‘Sleeves Up For Summer’ campaign, Fairbanks may be able to reach its goals by mobilizing vaccination efforts. According to Mark Simon, an emergency physician with the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks has its own challenges to face in meeting vaccination goals. Simon explained, “I think our 25% goal is 18,000 vaccinations we’re looking to improve on in the Interior - and yeah, that’s a big number. At some of the Carlson Center events we’ve done 2,000 patients but we’re not reaching that number currently, and so even if we reached 2,000 a week, that would still only be 8,000.”