State to launch mobile platform for Alaskans to show they’re vaccinated

By Nathaniel Herz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said his administration won’t require vaccine passports. But it is nonetheless getting ready to launch an optional online platform Alaskans can use to look up and display their COVID-19 vaccination records, officials said at a news conference Thursday. It’s called MyIR Mobile — short for My Immunization Record — and it will also allow Alaskans to show they’ve received other types of shots, not just the ones for COVID-19.

www.alaskapublic.org
