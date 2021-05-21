Man dumbfounded by fiancée’s ‘cruel’ wedding ring prank: ‘I am absolutely not letting her do this’

A man is perplexed by his fiancée’s engagement ring prank. He shared his dilemma on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. He and his fiancée chose a £3,000 ring with a diamond on the smaller side. They both seemed happy with the choice. But when they were going to debut the engagement ring to her family, she had a prank in mind. Instead of showing them the real ring, she wanted to present them with a giant fake diamond instead. The Reddit poster absolutely opposes the idea.