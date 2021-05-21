newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Man dumbfounded by fiancée’s ‘cruel’ wedding ring prank: ‘I am absolutely not letting her do this’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is perplexed by his fiancée’s engagement ring prank. He shared his dilemma on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. He and his fiancée chose a £3,000 ring with a diamond on the smaller side. They both seemed happy with the choice. But when they were going to debut the engagement ring to her family, she had a prank in mind. Instead of showing them the real ring, she wanted to present them with a giant fake diamond instead. The Reddit poster absolutely opposes the idea.

www.intheknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Absolutely Not#Wedding Ring#Earth#Dad Rock#Front Man#Fun Home#Apple News#Happy#Mind#Poster#Hah Psyche#Reddit Users#Problem#Pure Cruelness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Couple who threw a 'last-minute' wedding ask STRANGERS to attend their nuptials - with the bride choosing five women she had NEVER MET to be her bridesmaids

A Texas couple who planned a 'last-minute' wedding filled out their guest list with strangers — with the bride choosing five bridesmaids whom she'd never met before. Alexis and Donovan Kiser, both 22, moved from Ohio to Texas in January of this year and made a spontaneous decision to have a wedding this month.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Bride wants to ban her SISTER from being a bridesmaid because she has a newborn and will have to pump during the wedding - and she fears the BABY will steal her spotlight

A bride-to-be is considering asking her sister to step down as a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding because she thinks her sister's newborn baby will monopolize too much of her attention — and may even steal attention away from her during the reception. The unidentified bride posted her concerns on...
Relationship Advicewrif.com

A Twin Refuses to Be His Brother’s Best Man Because the Bride Is His Ex-Girlfriend

A guy on Reddit wants advice after he refused to be the best man at his twin brother’s wedding . . . because the twin is marrying HIS ex-girlfriend. The future bride and angry twin dated when they were 16 and broke up before he moved away to go to college while she stayed local. His brother (the groom) began dating the ex-girlfriend and broke the news to his brother after the first year of college.
InternetPosted by
Indy100

People are baffled by the concept of an ‘apology dinner’ after Reddit post goes viral

The internet can be a fascinating thing. Especially when it introduces us to a new pop culture trend that later becomes an obsession. Case in point: “Apology Dinner.” On Wednesday, “Apology Dinner,” began trending online after a Reddit user posted a question to the r/AmITheAsshole (AITA) subreddit, asking if they were “the asshole” for “arranging a potluck for (their) sister’s “Apology Dinner.”
Relationship Advice104.1 WIKY

Bride Called Out For Posting Rules For Her Wedding

A bride-to-be is being slammed online for sharing her rules for her upcoming wedding day. The list was first posted to a Facebook group, where she asked strangers if she’d left anything off, but people were quick to call her out for the “ridiculous” rules. She was even called a “bridezilla” over the “strict” rules that she plans to include with her wedding invitations.
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Woman Stages Fake Wedding To Get Back At Ex

How far would you go to get back at your ex after a breakup? Some of us have done crazy things post-breakup, but a TikToker named Sarah took it to the extreme by staging an entire fake wedding just to show her ex-boyfriend what he was missing. “Remembering the time...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

I can’t forgive our daughter for not inviting us to her wedding

When she was a little girl, our daughter used to draw endless pictures of herself getting married – big white dress, flowers, felt-tipped scribbles of smiling crowds. Now, she is in her mid-30s and my wife was starting to think it may never happen. All we wanted was for her to be happy, but after a string of disappointing relationships in her 20s, it was beginning to seem unlikely.