Hardin Co. man arrested for killing Chicago man in Radcliff. Vine Grove man charged with complicity.
A Hardin County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Chicago man. Kentucky State Police arrested Jalen M. Cooley, 22, of Radcliff, for the April shooting of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe. He was found shot once in the head in a wooded area near Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. The body was found on May 1. He was murdered on April 18 or 19, The News-Enterprise reports the arrest warrant says.www.k105.com