newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Gulf disturbance could bring more rain to Central Texas

KCEN TV NBC 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News Weather Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will soon bring more rain to the Texas coast and portions of Central Texas. The system, known as Invest 91L, is not a tropical storm or a hurricane. Currently, it...

www.kcentv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Heavy Rain#Southeast Texas#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Louisiana Flooding#Gulf Of Mexico#News Weather Center#Southwest Louisiana#Storm#Rainfall Accumulations#Hurricane Season#Moisture#Flash Flooding#Portions#I 35#Depression#Meteorologist Zac Scott#Lead#Invest 91l
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas StateKWTX

National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service Monday confirmed an EF-0 tornado formed west of Troy midday Sunday damaging several homes. The tornado, with 75-mph wind speeds, formed around 11:15 a.m. Sunday about five miles west of Troy in the northern Bell County, the weather service said. The tornado...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bell County, TXfox44news.com

Bell County tornado rated EF-0

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County tornado which occurred Sunday morning west of Troy, along Willow Grove Road, has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. This was tweeted by the National Weather Service Fort Worth on Monday:. Several homes along Willow Grove Road, between Moody...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Severe storms possible Monday evening; flash flood watch continues

Heavy rain continues to be the main threat for the next several days, although strong to severe storms could move through the Killeen area this evening, the National Weather Service said Monday morning. Rain chances are 30% for Monday during the day and into the evening, according to the NWS...
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Possible ‘tornado damage’ caused by area storm

The Temple area received about an inch of rain during a Sunday thunderstorm, and by all accounts avoided any notable traffic accidents, high-water crossings or severe wind damage. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe stormy weather and rainfall Monday and throughout the week. At 11:15 a.m. Sunday several homes...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Increased home demand drives up Bell appraisals

Bell County continues to be a popular destination for people moving to Texas, but a limited number of available homes is driving up house prices. And, according to local experts, that means higher appraisal values and an increase — unless rates are lowered — in property taxes. “Property values in...