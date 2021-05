MARSHFIELD — At Peppermint Twist Candy Shoppe in Marshfield, business has been steady since the holidays last year despite pandemic restrictions on small businesses. Owner Marie Malmin said not a lot will change for her when most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on May 29. Her shop was already set up in a social-distancing-friendly way, and locals have come out to support her, she said, but she's looking forward to it none the less.