WATCH NOW: Veterans walk across Nebraska on U.S. Highway 20

American Legion members Ken Hanel of West Point and Daryl Harrison of Thurston walk through Laurel, Nebraska, on U.S. Highway 20 Friday, May 21, 2021. The two started walking across Nebraska on the highway, designated as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway, on May 11 at the Wyoming border and will finish Saturday at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, where a ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. The two are walking to raise funds for further signage along the highway and to introduce Nebraskans to their largest veteran memorial.