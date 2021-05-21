Rasmussen: Almost Half of Conservatives Say Fox News Not 'Favorite'

Fox’s The Five was the most-watched show in cable news on Friday, while Tucker Carlson nabbed the most viewers in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. With 2.47 million total viewers, The Five was most-watched overall, and second in the demo, with 336,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second most-watched, with 2.43 million, and topped the demo with 375,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.28 million, and fourth in the demo, with 305,000. The Rachel Maddow Show had 2.27 million total viewers, but with 275,000 in the demo, didn’t quite make the top five with A25-54 viewers. The Ingraham Angle was fifth most-watched overall, with 1.84 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 317,000. The 8 a.m. hour of Fox and Friends was fifth most-watched in the demo, with 278,000 (1.4 million viewers total).