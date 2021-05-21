Preview: Icemen at Everblades, May 22

newsbreak-logo
Where: Hertz Arena, Estero. The skinny: The Icemen continue a road trip Saturday at the home of the first-place Everblades. ... Jacksonville enters the weekend in sixth place in the ECHL East, but only one point behind the third-place Indy Fuel in a tightly-bunched race. Only the top four in the East qualify for the playoffs. ... In contrast to past seasons, the Icemen have fared well against the Everblades with an 8-5-0-0 record, including five consecutive wins during April. ... Jacksonville won the most recent matchup Sunday, on an overtime goal from Pascal Aquin.

