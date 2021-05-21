Preview: Icemen at Everblades, May 22

The Cubs (19-20) are coming off a series win in Detroit in which they took two of three from the Tigers and now have a record of 6-4 in their last 10. The offense was red hot over the weekend, producing 17 runs, with the only loss coming in an extra-inning slugfest. The pitching was solid in games one and three, giving up only three runs combined, but fell short in game two when they allowed nine runners to cross the plate.