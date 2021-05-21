The Baking Steel Griddle Turns Your Crappy Stove Into a Diner-Style Flattop
One of my first kitchen jobs was working as a line cook in a local diner in my hometown of Bucksport, Maine. My favorite days were when I was in charge of the "grill"—actually a big steel flattop—that was the heart of the kitchen. I still remember the rush of Sunday brunches: hash browns crisping in the upper left, a scramble, an omelet, and as many fried eggs as you could fit in the lower left, pancakes and French toast browning in the center, and bacon, sausage, and corned beef hash sizzling away on the right.