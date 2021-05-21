The Baking Steel Griddle Turns Your Crappy Stove Into a Diner-Style Flattop

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to cast iron, Lodge is iconic. Their classic skillet can do pretty much everything. Crispy bacon? On it. A whole roast chicken? No problem. Chilaquiles? ¡Por supuesto! It can even bake a delightful strawberry pie, savory tomato cornbread, and — well, that’s about it when it comes to baking. But that, dear reader, is about to change. Lodge just launched a brand new bakeware collection, exclusively at Williams Sonoma, and it’s already got us dreaming about all the possibilities we can whip up in our kitchens. The collection includes a pizza pan, a loaf pan, and more specialty bakeware, including one of those cornstick pans that adorably make cornbread look like actual corn on the cob. Ingenious!