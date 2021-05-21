newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Can People Finally Stop Asking Why BTS Is So Popular Now?

By Natalie Morin
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather begins to toast up, BTS has brought the "Butter." Their latest single is a deliciously smooth and tangy synthpop bop that's already a top contender for song of the summer. Unsurprisingly, the Korean septet broke the internet, and the video reportedly completely obliterated YouTube records left and...

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Video Music#Popular Music#Popular Media#Korean#Army#The Jonas Brothers#Racism Misogynior#Song#Youtube Records#Youtube History#Premiere#Fun#Dynamite#Internet#D Day#Colorful Athleisure#Slick Suits#People#Western Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
BTS
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

BTS' 'Butter' Is All Over Top 40 Radio - Like, Literally on Every Monitored Station

Remember when BTS was a hard sell at American top 40 radio stations, despite already having an immense and very energized U.S. fan base? Neither do we. This week, with “Butter,” the K-pop crew became the first international group ever to have a new song added at every reporting Top 40 station in a song’s first week of release.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Jonas Brothers, Marshmello drop video for “Leave Before You Love Me”

A day after debuting their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” on Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the Jonas Brothers dropped a new music video for the song. The clip features Nick Jonas and his brother Joe trading lead vocals — Nick while sitting alone on a subway train for the first verse and Joe strolling down a deserted street for the second.
CelebritiesNME

Watch aespa sing hits by Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Rookie K-pop girl group aespa have made their first-ever appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series. During the guesting, the quartet – Giselle, Winter, Karina, and Ningning – were tasked with guessing 11 mystery songs by different pop artists. Over the course of the video, the girl group performed sang a number of hit songs, including ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X, ‘Shake It Off’ by Taylor Swift and more.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Billie Eilish nearly got smothered by an 80-pound anaconda in new ‘Your Power’ video: Watch

You have to hand it to Billie Eilish for making absolutely no attempt to gloss over the unhappier parts of pop stardom. In her haunting new single, “Your Power” — which dropped Thursday morning not long after the 19-year-old singer announced that her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” is set for release on July 30 — Eilish depicts a destructive relationship in which a predatory older man takes advantage of a younger woman.
Los Angeles, CAColumbian

The Weeknd wins at Billboards

It was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The R&B and pop superstar kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by winning top hot 100 artist — and appeared onstage in a slick black suit to accept it.
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

Former 'American' Idol Star Dubs Arthur Gunn’s Finale Absence as “The Most Epic Story of All Time"

Days after Arthur Gunn addressed his absence on the American Idol season finale, a former contestant is speaking out. American Idol season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham (not to be confused with Idol winner Chayce Beckham) posted a new YouTube video on Tuesday — with text across the video that reads "The Most Epic American Idol Story of All Time" — to share what he heard went down behind the scenes on Sunday night. While Clark was not at the finale, he claims to have talked with this year's contestant Graham DeFranco on Tuesday night about the event. Graham, of course, is who Idol producers tapped to perform with Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow when Arthur dropped out.
CelebritiesVulture

Finally! Joe Jonas Is a Dark, Gritty Eeyore

The Jonas Brothers, Disney veterans themselves, went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to goof on Cruella and all the “what if ____ was hot” prequels Hollywood seems to like so goddamned much. The JoBro+Co (Jonas Brothers plus Corden) imagined upsetting backstories for Eeyore (drug mule with chronic pain), the guy who gives spaghetti to Lady and the Tramp in Lady and the Tramp (wife left him cuz his sauce is shitty) and the woman who NEEDS six eggs in the opening number of Beauty and the Beast (her child will die if he doesn’t eat exactly six eggs). One wonders if Disney would have honed the Jonas Brothers’ comedic acting skills with their sitcom if they’d known that a decade hence, they’d be biting the hand that fed them. Make that prequel, Disney.
Moviesmymixfm.com

The Jonas Brothers and James Corden spoof Disney origin stories

They’re the origin stories you didn’t know you needed. Ahead of the release of Disney’s Cruella, James Corden teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on The Late Late Show to spoof some other potential live-action prequels. One tells the gritty tale of how Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh became so...
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

FYI, Disney Restocked Its Popular Starbucks Tumbler, So Get It While You Can

Tell us, is there a better duo than Disney and Starbucks? The beloved theme park has teamed up with the fan-favorite coffee shop again to release the previously out-of-stock tumbler that put Disney-lovers into a tizzy months ago. The Walt Disney World Tumbler With Straw by Starbucks ($25) features designs inspired by the theme parks with everything from the iconic Epcot ball to the Animal Kingdom's Tree of Life to cute and colorful Mickey ears and fireworks. The large cold beverage tumbler is perfect for housing iced lattes, creamy cold brews, and even flavorful fraps, so be sure to full it up with your favorite beverage of choice whenever you need a pick-me-up.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato & H.E.R. honoring Elton John with iHeartRadio Icon Award

IHeartMedia and FOX have announced that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. In addition, the event will feature special appearances from LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, AJR and more, plus appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots and Megan Thee Stallion. The event will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27th from 8-10 pm ET/delayed PT on FOX. The eighth annual event also will air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
TV SeriesGrazia

Can We Please Stop Identifying With Friends Characters So Much?

David Beckham says he’s a Monica. Malala Yousafzai says she’s more of a Joey. The unlikely pair were among the celebrities who have made cameos in the global sensation that the Friends reunion episode has become. Their insistence that they align so heavily with one of the six main characters is common. Who has not pondered if they are more of a Rachel or a Phoebe? But I’m calling for an end to such speculation. You are not a Rachel. You’re just spoiled.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara wows in figure-hugging dress to tease exciting news

Sofia Vergara turned heads in a gorgeous strapless dress as she teased the return of America's Got Talent. The judge looked sensational in the figure-hugging red number, which featured ruched detailing and a sequin strap running along the centre, in a promo image shared on Instagram on Wednesday. Sofia let...
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Hair stylists say everyone's asking for the 'boy band bob' in salons, so what is it and why is it so cool?

We'd be lying to you if we denied that bob hairstyles are all anyone's asking for in salons since lockdown lifted. According to my hairdressers at Larry King salon, everyone is throwing caution into the wind after a dreary year in lockdown, plumping for a shorter, fresher 'do for the warmer months. Since salons opened their doors again, we've seen people wearing the sliced bob, blunt bobs, shaggy bobs and the paper-cut bob. But wait! There's more! The French bob, the shattered bob, the micro bob, the collarbone bob and the asymmetrical bob are all trending, too.
Celebritiesthe360mag.com

Lyn Lapid × When She Loved Me

LYN LAPID UNVEILS COVER OF SARAH MCLACHLAN’S“WHEN SHE LOVED ME”. Lyn Lapid returns with a cover of Sarah McLachlan’s critically acclaimed and widely adored “When She Loved Me”—listen HERE. Lyn also unveils a live performance video of her take on the song on her YouTube—watch HERE. Lyn originally released a...