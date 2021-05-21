newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

This Questionable ‘90s Hair Color Is One Of Summer's Biggest Beauty Trends

By Erin Lukas
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Gen Z continues to discover beauty trends from decades past on TikTok, another vintage hair color is making a comeback for summer 2021. Money piece highlights are an updated version of chunky highlights, a controversial, polarizing hair color trend that was popular in the '90s. If looking back at middle school and high school photos have made you swear off this style of highlights for good, celebrities like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid might just convince you to revisit the look.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Xavier
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Irene Kim
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Color Trends#Hair Products#Black Beauty#Celebrity Beauty#Fashion Trends#Celebrity Style#Tiktok#Matrix Total#N Y C#Beauty Trends#Strong Healthy Hair#Vintage#Teal Streaks#Face Framing Highlight#Beachy Waves#Brunettes#Tone#Colorist#Matrix Brand Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Carewfxb.com

New TikTok Hair Beauty Trend is Dangerous for Your Hair

There’s a brand new trend going around on TikTok and experts are warning against it! People are now trying to dye their hair by using perfume and hair straighteners! It’s not clear if the hack works since it appears to have been started by an influencer who faked the whole thing…but people are still doing it despite the dangers of permanent hair loss!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Perfect Pairs of Jeans That Are Actually More Flattering Than Skinnies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember when the only jeans that were acceptable to wear were skinny jeans? Those days are long gone — just ask TikTok! We forever love the skinny jean look, and if you’re still rocking them exclusively, there’s no shame in that. But here’s the thing: There are so many other styles out there that actually may be more slimming, flattering and fabulous!
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

30 Buzzy Asian-Owned Fashion Brands To Shop This Month & Beyond

In the age of social media, consumerism (or putting your money where your mouth is) is one of the best approaches to supporting the diverse people that are both in your network and beyond it. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and one crucial way to celebrate how these communities have enriched the United States culture is by supporting the Asian-American designers and other Asian fashion industry players who are doing something exciting. Of course, there are well-known designers who have made long-lasting marks in this space — Phillip Lim, Joseph Altuzarra, and Vera Wang to name a few. But today, consider shopping for your next on-trend jewelry piece or summer dress from the up-and-coming names, below, who are making a splash.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Nailed This Trendy (But Controversial) Makeup Trend

Sure, you could follow 1,000 influencers to get all the latest and greatest makeup inspiration — or you could just keep up with Tracee Ellis Ross. The actor and all-around multi-hyphenate consistently shares the coolest beauty ideas on her Instagram, and this latest look, posted on May 10, is no exception to that rule. In the post, Tracee Ellis Ross wears blue makeup that matches her all-blue outfit, just in case you were wondering what to wear the next time you suit up in a monochromatic ensemble.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hunter Schafer Debuts a New Haircut—And Makes the Case for Super-Sleek Styling

Hunter Schafer is known for her whimsical, creative approach to beauty. Born of her own artistry and Euphoria's influence, the actress has all but perfected idiosyncratic makeup, from lavender lengths to saturated splashes of eyeshadow to well-placed facial adornments. And this weekend, Schafer took things up a notch, seemingly snipping her peroxide lengths to skim her shoulders.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Why Lexxola’s Orange Sunglasses Have Become Such A Hit With Celebs

When a brand pops up on more than two or three of your favorite fashion gals, you know it’s only a matter of time before you finally cave and purchase something from that brand too. The latest accessories trend amongst celebrities and influencers are Lexxola’s orange Damien sunglasses. The specific retro style has sold out over 20 times on the brand’s site since its initial launch in 2020! Kaia Gerber wore her orange sunnies pretty much throughout the entire month of November, which — side note — proves sunglasses aren’t intended solely for summer, and she’s not the only megastar who’s a Lexxola fan. Dua Lipa recently integrated not one but two different Damien styles (one in sunset orange, the other in a translucent blue hue) into her eccentric wardrobe and Kourtney Kardashian loves to show off her colored aviators in the occasional mirror selfie.
Beauty & FashionElle

4 Easy Ways to Get Beach Waves, According to a Celebrity Hairstylist

Don't let Instagram fool you: those effortless "I woke up like this" beach waves require some work. Luckily, there are easy methods you can use at home to create that textured and tousled look, without actually going to the beach. For celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Mark Ryan Salon, Ryan Trygstad, a great beach wave strikes the balance between preparation and products.
Hair Careseattlepi.com

Why Celebrity Hair Colorist Tracey Cunningham Asks Clients For Their Baby Pictures

“When you’re a kid, your hair is so gorgeous, and then your hair goes naturally darker, and people want to get back to what they had before, back to their roots,” says Cunningham, who often turns to these snapshots as inspiration for her clients, who span Hollywood’s most famous blondes (Charlize Theron, Carey Mulligan), brunettes (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner), redheads (Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch) and the occasional silver (Diane Keaton).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Cindy Crawford Launches Meaningful Beauty Hair Care

Cindy Crawford was in her 30s when she introduced the world to Meaningful Beauty — and its French melon-sourced antioxidant extract, superoxide dismutase — in infomercials alongside her partner and go-to skin care expert, Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. The format may have been counterintuitive to her image as a supermodel, but...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

These Are The Must-Have Pieces You Need To Pull Off The Summer 2021 Pink Color Trend

Everyone has a secret weapon for boosting their mood. It might be a refreshing venti cold brew from Starbucks, or perhaps a wake-me-up morning jog around the neighborhood. For a fashion enthusiast, it’s throwing on colorful attire. Luckily, the hot pink color trend for summer 2021 is here to provide a much-needed spirit lift. And designers are offering lots of different options to snag this season (see: light pink for minimalists).
Hair CareVogue

Lila Moss Is The Poster Girl For This Summer’s Easiest Hair Styling Trick

“There is a feeling of power and sophistication that comes with straight hair, whether it’s poker straight and centre parted – like Lila Moss’s – or side parted with a wet-look finish,” says hairstylist Syd Hayes of the return of one of a key hair styling trick from the ’90s. Yep, poker straight hair is back – and if Moss’s first shoot for British Vogue in the June issue isn’t enough to convince you, Hailey Bieber is one of many other famous faces that are trying it, too.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

14 Stunning Ways to Get The Dark Ash Blonde Hair Color Trend

Dark ash blonde hair is a deep shade of blonde with a touch of grey for cool and smokey undertones. It’s trendy among the girls, and is the perfect hair color for every mood and every season!. Opt for this shade to lighten your natural brunette locks without getting a...
Hair Carehealthdigest.com

The Hair Color 32% Of People Find Most Attractive

Everyone has their own idea of beauty. A canvas filled with blocks and lines is boring geometry to one person and breathtaking modern art to another. And those preferences become even more pronounced when you look at the idea of what makes a person attractive. Never mind that the ideal...
MakeupByrdie

Jenna Lyons Just Showed Us a Brand New Way to Wear Glossier Makeup

If Glossier’s new Ultralip is like the cashmere sweatpants of lipstick (ultra-comfy and fit for every day), consider LoveSeen lashes the matching sweatshirt. The super-chic lash brand—created by fashion icon Jenna Lyons—pairs with Ultralip like a glass of rosé and a charcuterie board on a hot summer day. With styles...
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here are all the expert skincare tips and makeup trend hacks to know from GLAMOUR’s Big Beauty Call

Things went out with a bang on the third and final night of GLAMOUR’s Big Beauty Call – a series of virtual hook-ups exploring the best of skincare, haircare and makeup. It was an informative, fun evening of beauty expertise and entertainment in partnership with Boots, our go-to high-street beauty destination. We went back to skincare school to discover the pro secrets we all need to know and then trialled some of the biggest makeup trends right now. *Yes, we even tried lip wings* with makeup artist Anchal (known for her slick tutorials and snatched application) and Gary Thompson, AKA The Plastic Boy.