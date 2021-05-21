This Questionable ‘90s Hair Color Is One Of Summer's Biggest Beauty Trends
As Gen Z continues to discover beauty trends from decades past on TikTok, another vintage hair color is making a comeback for summer 2021. Money piece highlights are an updated version of chunky highlights, a controversial, polarizing hair color trend that was popular in the '90s. If looking back at middle school and high school photos have made you swear off this style of highlights for good, celebrities like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid might just convince you to revisit the look.www.instyle.com