Vegas releases Early “Games of the Year” Lines for 5 BYU Football Games

With the departure of Zach Wilson, BYU Football turns its attention to three potential starters with huge shoes to fill. It seems that coming into every season there is a question as to who the next BYU quarterback will be. Nelson or Heaps? Taysom or Mangum? Wilson or Mangum? Romney or Wilson? The list goes on and on, but now for the first time there are three names that all seem to have a legitimate chance to take the first snap in Allegiant Stadium this fall; Jaren Hall: Baylor Romney or Jacob Conover.