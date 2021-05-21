A Forgotten Robert De Niro Movie Is Dominating On Streaming

Learn more about Robert De Niro, his marriages and relationships, and his six children with this comprehensive timeline of the actor’s personal life. Robert De Niro, the 77-year-old award winning actor of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull fame, has often kept his personal life rather close to his chest. But along with being one of the most celebrated actors of his time, De Niro is also the father to six children. Over the course of his career, the actor has maintained a fairly low-key while bringing some of the most memorable characters of the big screen to life. Although De Niro rarely discusses his personal life publicly, there are some interesting facts to learn about his family, previous relationships and marriages, and his six children. Learn more about the actor’s personal life with the comprehensive timeline below.