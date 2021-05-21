Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Takes Me Back to Crying Over a Crush as Teenager
Growing up through the ’90s and into the ’00s, I had quite the range of amazing pop singers to provide the soundtrack to my more emotional moments. I remember listening to “The Way I Loved You” by Taylor Swift every single morning as I got ready for high school because I thought it related to me and my crush (it did not), but the point is: A soundtrack can make or break an emotional journey, and now teens have their latest set of anthems with Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR.www.themarysue.com