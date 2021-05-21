Jessica Simpson Stuns In T-Bar Sundress For Major Milestone

The sun was shining Thursday morning and Jessica Simpson decided to multi-task by snapping some selfies while she soaked up some Vitamin D. The 40-year-old actress looked carefree, happy and better than most people do when they wake up. She captioned an Instagram post of the selfie, “Sunny kinda mornin.’” Fans complimented Jessica in the comments and praised her for sharing a “real” picture. One wrote, “thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!” Another woman said, “So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age” Unfortunately, she had some haters too.