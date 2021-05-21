newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jessica Simpson Stuns In T-Bar Sundress For Major Milestone

By Rebecca Cukier
Posted by 
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jessica Simpson couldn't have looked more stunning today, taking to Instagram to mark a major milestone in her life and celebrating with her 5.6 million followers. The actress, singer, and fashion mogul, who regularly shouts out her family on social media, made her Friday share a giant shout-out to husband Eric Johnson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, is today celebrating 11 years since saying "I do," and the photo marking the occasion came with some new confessions from the popular blonde. Check it out below.

www.inquisitr.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Inquisitr.com

Inquisitr.com

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.

 https://www.inquisitr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Cash Warren
Person
Jessica Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stunning#Amazon Fashion#Ace#Instagram A#Amazon Original Stories#Time#First Sight Jessica#T Bar Sundress#Singer#Husband Eric Johnson#Style#Famous Friends#Jessicasimpson#Fashion Mogul#Love#Hazzard Star#2019 Born Birdie Mae#Eldest Maxwell#Santa Barbara#Muscles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jessica Simpson Talks 'Beautiful Moment' of Conquering Her Fear Thanks to Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson faced her fear of horses with the love and support of her daughter Maxwell Drew. Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb on Thursday, the Open Book author, 40, recalled a time when her eldest child helped her. "We were doing a Jessica Simpson Collection photoshoot, and she wanted one of the horses that she rides to be in a shoot. This was her way of [being] like, 'I'm gonna make Mom ride this horse,' " Simpson said.
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Jessica Simpson Admits She Has No Idea How Much She Weighs

When it comes to how Jessica Simpson feels about herself, the number on the scale doesn't matter. The acclaimed fashion designer doesn't even own a scale. In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on "Today," Jessica Simpson stated that she no longer uses a weighing machine at home and does not have any idea how much she weighs.
CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

Jessica Simpson Says This Is Why She Threw Out Her Scale

Jessica Simpson's body has been the topic of media speculation—and criticism—for years. The star, who has shed 100 pounds over the past few years following the birth of her daughter Birdie, now 2, says she's trying not to let the scrutiny get to her anymore—and she's even thrown out her scale for good measure.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jessica Simpson Says She's Dated Some Famous Musicians That Nobody Knew About

Jessica Simpson's dating history isn't all public knowledge. The 40-year-old singer appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and revealed that she's dated people that she hasn't revealed publicly. Simpson's statement is likely a surprise to most, as she shared intimate details about her relationships with Nick Lachey,...
NFLPage Six

Jessica Simpson claims publicists told celebs not to date her

Jessica Simpson was not exactly a publicist’s dream come true when she was single and trying to mingle. “I was the person to run from because every guy would be listening to their publicist,” the 40-year-old former pop star told Drew Barrymore in an interview on Thursday. “‘Stay away, stay away you’ll never be a respected actor, you’ll never be a respected musician if you are dating her.'”
CelebritiesPopculture

Jessica Simpson Teases 'Secret' Relationships With Famous Musicians No One Knows About

Jessica Simpson has had relationships with multiple singers including her ex-husband Nick Lachey and ex-boyfriend John Mayer, but the designer just revealed that she has dated a few other famous musicians that no one has known about. The reveal came up during Simpson's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, where host Drew Barrymore praised her for making it "viable" for other celebrities to launch brands after the success of Simpson's The Jessica Simpson Collection.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Jessica Simpson praises daughter Maxwell on her birthday: ‘Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine’

Jessica Simpson is praising her daughter on her birthday. The star honored her daughter Maxwell Drew, who turned nine over the weekend, with a sentimental post. “Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1. If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size),” the caption read.
Celebritieshola.com

Jessica Simpson is walking on sunshine with makeup-free selfies

The sun was shining Thursday morning and Jessica Simpson decided to multi-task by snapping some selfies while she soaked up some Vitamin D. The 40-year-old actress looked carefree, happy and better than most people do when they wake up. She captioned an Instagram post of the selfie, “Sunny kinda mornin.’” Fans complimented Jessica in the comments and praised her for sharing a “real” picture. One wrote, “thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!” Another woman said, “So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age” Unfortunately, she had some haters too.
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Report: Jessica Simpson’s Friends Worried About Her Sobriety

Most people dealing with a global pandemic and months-long quarantine spent a lot of their time drinking. Last year, a tabloid claimed Jessica Simpson was giving into quarantine pressure and stress, struggling to stay sober. Now that the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and where Simpson stands now.