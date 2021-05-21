Jessica Simpson Stuns In T-Bar Sundress For Major Milestone
Jessica Simpson couldn't have looked more stunning today, taking to Instagram to mark a major milestone in her life and celebrating with her 5.6 million followers. The actress, singer, and fashion mogul, who regularly shouts out her family on social media, made her Friday share a giant shout-out to husband Eric Johnson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, is today celebrating 11 years since saying "I do," and the photo marking the occasion came with some new confessions from the popular blonde. Check it out below.www.inquisitr.com