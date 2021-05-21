newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Top Five Flower Performers for Rocky Mountain Conditions

Annie Lindgren
northfortynews
northfortynews
 5 days ago
Colorado State University’s trial garden evaluates new perennial plant species and cultivars under the unique Rocky Mountain environmental conditions. Plants are evaluated for plant vigor, uniformity, floriferousness, and tolerance to environmental and biotic stresses. The Perennial Trial program at CSU is designed to test newer perennial cultivars that have been introduced in the past three years or less. Entries in this trial are grown for three summers and two winters before they are switched out for new entries.

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

