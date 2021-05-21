Top Five Flower Performers for Rocky Mountain Conditions
Colorado State University’s trial garden evaluates new perennial plant species and cultivars under the unique Rocky Mountain environmental conditions. Plants are evaluated for plant vigor, uniformity, floriferousness, and tolerance to environmental and biotic stresses. The Perennial Trial program at CSU is designed to test newer perennial cultivars that have been introduced in the past three years or less. Entries in this trial are grown for three summers and two winters before they are switched out for new entries.northfortynews.com