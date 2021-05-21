Top Five Flower Performers for Rocky Mountain Conditions

There aren’t many more enjoyable and relaxing options than a picnic or barbecue when it comes to backyard activities. But some things can quickly spoil your fun: pests. These come in all shapes, forms, and sizes. The kinds with wings and stingers can be among the peskiest and annoying. Wasps love when you gather with family and friends to enjoy food outdoors. Among other things, they’re attracted to sugar. So when you’re outside and these unwanted insects buzz around your food and face, you may wonder what the most effective methods are for getting rid of them. Fortunately, you don’t need to surrender to these nerve-racking creatures. Using a variety of tactics, you can be free of these summertime invaders.