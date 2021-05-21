newsbreak-logo
Apple TV+’s ‘1971’ Looks at a Revolutionary Year in Music

By Gary Graff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling any one year the most important in music history is a daring endeavor. But the creative team behind Apple TV+'s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, an eight-episode documentary series debuting today, is confident it has the goods to support that claim. "It's subjective, but I think by...

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Pitchfork

Joan Armatrading

Joan Armatrading will render interior mysteries with such forthright clarity, attuned so sensitively to the rhythms of feeling, that she makes the most terrible depths of heartbreak seem, to start, bearable. And then she’ll make you smile. “I am not in love,” Armatrading began her exalted 1976 hit, “Love and Affection,” “But I’m open to persuasion.” Where in pop do openings get better? Armatrading spent the 1970s affirming her status as one of the finest singer-songwriters of her generation: a woman of fierce intelligence and self-effacing wit who never stopped reading your mind or keeping you guessing.
Apple TV+ posts trailer for “1971”

In a tumultuous era, 1971 would be a year of musical innovation and rebirth. Fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time, fresh talent exploded onto the scene, stars reached new heights, and boundaries expanded like never before. Watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, coming to Apple TV+ on May 21.
This new Apple TV+ doc on 70s rock looks interesting

Apple TV+ has a new music docu-series coming soon that looks at 70s rock with a focus on 1971, the year, the producers say, music changed everything. The program covers John Lennon beyond the Beatles, the peaking of the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, and the activist era of Marvin Gaye’s career.
Was 1971 the best year for music? Apple TV+ trailer argues so

Apple offers a compelling sneak peek at its upcoming 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything documentary series in a new trailer. Set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21, the documentary argues 1971 — a.k.a. 50 years ago — was a crucial juncture for music and society.
PREVIEW: Reliving the Music of Aretha & Whitney

When the world lost its Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on August 16, 2018, it felt, for many, like losing a beloved family member. The massive outpouring of tributes—many from fellow music artists, and fans who grew up on the Detroit legend, amplified her impact on global music culture. And to this day—that extremely long-running, televised home-going service, which honored her through music, a controversial eulogy, and various tributes and respect paid by the likes of former American Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, legendary music artists like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, and so many other notable and varied famous people, remains one of the most sincere and striking displays of the black church tradition, that I’ve ever seen on TV. It was fitting, to me, that even in death, the Queen of Soul knew how to make a diva’s exit.
Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees and James Rogan on new Apple TV doc 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

From the filmmakers behind Senna & Amy comes a new series documenting the powerful and politically charged music of 1971, and the impact it had on society at the time. To mark its release – on Apple TV+ this Friday – we had the pleasure in speaking to the talented minds behind the project; producers Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees and director James Rogan.
Turn up the volume: Apple TV's music documentary '1971' is a blast from the past

It’s a bit of the ol’ chicken and the egg when looking back at 1971, a year in which music and politics became symbiotic in changing Western society, as most would argue, for the better. But who started it: The advocates for everything from ending the war in Vietnam to championing equal rights for women, gays and impoverished people around the globe; or was it the burst of singer-songwriters who impassionedly called universal attention to the world's many ills? It’s not a copout to say it was a bit of both, as revealed in the outstanding, eight-part documentary “1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything.”
bc-ebert adv-1 05-21

"1971: THE YEAR THAT MUSIC CHANGED EVERYTHING" Three and a half stars. An eight-episode documentary series available Friday on Apple TV+. Any list of the greatest protest and social commentary songs would have to include the following:. -- "Imagine" by John Lennon. -- "Ohio" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Stevie Wonder – ‘Songs in the Key of Life’: Why It Mattered

Songs in the Key of Life is Stevie Wonder’s magnum opus. A testament to his visionary musical powers, it sealed his status as one of the world’s most significant artists. You can dance with mum to Isn’t She Lovely. You can admire the jazz homage in Sir Duke. You can analyse the imagery in Village Ghetto Land. You cannot deny the power, resonance and timelessness of Stevie Wonder’s music. Stevie Wonder is the exuberant genius who revolutionised music, and we are not to underestimate the potency of his imagination.
Doc team tunes in to ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’

A monumental look back at a landmark year, the eight-part Apple TV+ series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” has an enviable Hit Parade of now-classic songs and performances atop its historical primer. “1971” is from the Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy-winning team of Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Reese, who...
Joni Mitchell says making more personal music 'scared' male singer-songwriters

Joni Mitchell got personal in a rare interview about how the evolution of her music made her male counterparts feel. "My early work is kind of fantasy, which is why I sort of rejected it," she said at the Clive Davis' Grammy party on Saturday according to Rolling Stone. "I started scraping my own soul more and more and got more humanity in it."
Joni Mitchell Says “Both Sides Now” Was Inspired by Reading Saul Bellow’s “Henderson the Rain King” on A Plane

Joni Mitchell told Clive Davis tonight during his amazing Zoom gala for the Grammy Museum how she wrote her biggest hit, “Both Sides Now.”. First of all, this interview was a coup because Joni hasn’t given an interview since her brain aneurysm several years ago. I am happy to report that she looked resplendent, and spoke perfectly with no ill effects from her illness. She has made a remarkable comeback.
‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Filmmakers on Revisiting Rock and Soul’s Arguably Greatest Year

Was 1971 the best single year for recorded popular music, ever? Or merely the year in which it reached peak cultural significance? Maybe, just maybe, the answer could be: both. You’ll certainly be hard-pressed to come up with a better argument for another annum after watching all eight episodes of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” which just premiered on Apple TV Plus.
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’s Sound Chief Talks Revolution

The revolution is being televised. Fifty years later. Apple TV+’s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything highlights how musicians were in touch with what was happening around them even as they were making things happen. Marvin Gaye lays down “What’s Going On” in the first episode, and the remainder of the eight-part docuseries builds the basic tracks which became the soundtrack to a changing world.
Asif Kapadia on his new ’70s music doc: “It was such a drug-infused time”

Despite the proclamations of Gil Scott-Heron, the revolution will be televised – over eight episodes in fact – on Apple TV+. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything takes the essence of legendary music journalist Dave Hepworth’s essential tome, 1971 – Never A Dull Moment: Rock’s Golden Year and puts it on the screen. Led by series director Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy, Diego Maradona), as well as co-directors Danielle Peck and James Rogan, the series captures an age where music mattered more than ever.