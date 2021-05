WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.