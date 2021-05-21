newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Is Cannabis The Right Choice For You?

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of ways to relax and unwind, and for a lot of people, cannabis is one of those ways. Now that more states are making it legal to purchase weed for recreational purposes, it may be time for you to explore the options. If you’re headed to a dispensary, though, you might want to consider whether it’s the right choice for you. Then if you decide to give it a try, you can ask plenty of questions and have the knowledge you need to make an informed decision. Here are some things to consider.

www.talkingwithtami.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Smoking Weed#Regulations#Business People#Recreational Cannabis#Edibles#Dispensary Employees#Recreational Purposes#Incorporate Weed#Informed Decision#Information Online#Knowledgeable Employees#Security Purchase#Accessories#Shopping#Smell Proof Bags#Mind#Storage#Questions#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
AgricultureRolling Stone

Michael Steinmetz: How Do We Grow Cannabis Responsibly?

With President Biden preparing to move forward on the important and difficult work of addressing the human impact on the planet’s climate, I believe cannabis should be a linchpin of this discussion. Yes, cannabis. How we grow the plant and the industry itself both impact our climate. But why should our president, beleaguered with a pandemic and a nation divided by civil unrest, busy himself with a plant that is still illegal in the branch of government over which he presides?
PharmaceuticalsFairfield Sun Times

Legal cannabis: Next steps, and what you can do now

While the bill that establishes the framework of recreational cannabis in Montana is still waiting for Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature, the department that will implement the program is wasting no time getting ready. Officials at the Montana Department of Revenue are already preparing to take over the state’s medical marijuana...
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Foley Hoag: New Jersey Cannabis – Right Place, Right Time

New Jersey Cannabis had itself a week. Following a recent decision permitting the New Jersey Department of Health, Medical Marijuana… Read More….. The post Foley Hoag: New Jersey Cannabis – Right Place, Right Time first appeared on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source : Foley Hoag: New Jersey Cannabis...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why GrowGeneration Is the Best Cannabis Stock You'll Find Today

If you want to grow marijuana indoors, it's essential to have plenty of gardening gear, such as fertilizers, grow lights, and hydroponic systems. Why is this relevant to investors, you might ask? Because the cannabis boom is just getting started, and one company in particular is already making a killing by selling the right products to the right customers.
Pharmaceuticalsksro.com

Canna Help You – Proof and Dear Cannabis

Hosts Michelle Marques and Emma Zornes, Education Manager at Mercy Wellness talk with Matthew Ingram co-founder and CEO of Proof. Matthew shares the story of Proof, their various products such as tinctures, prerolls, capsules, and RSO, and the fact that their family based company is comprised of mostly women. In...
Pharmaceuticalsinsidernj.com

For Medical Cannabis Patients, the Situation is Dire

As a New Jerseyan seriously harmed by cannabis prohibition, I’m concerned with the fact that even though we legalized it, people in the state can still go to jail for growing it. I’m also concerned that people who’ve been disadvantaged by prohibition may have a hard time affording legal or...
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was conducted on more than 17,000 people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Culture And The Fight For Free Weed

Amongst the long term cannabis advocates and users that I have filmed across the six years since I jumped into cannabis content/films, there is a strongly held belief that the relationship with the plant itself is of just as much medicinal value as the cannabinoids to be found in its flower. I know lots of home growers who all say the same thing. In fact, I believed in it so much it drove me to make a documentary series about a rookie gardener learning to grow. Or rather, one about teaching a Vietnam veteran named Al to do so legally at home in a nine-episode docu-serial called VETSGROW. But what happens if you can’t “grow your own”? Not everyone has the time, space or money to grow their own medicine at home, some people may not even be able to through injury or disability. Even though I can attest to how relatively easy it is, people have lives, and not all of them fit tending a cannabis garden.
Pharmaceuticalsthedieline.com

Delta-8, A New Cannabis-Derived Legal High (For Now)

After decades of petitioning and campaigning, advocates of industrial hemp saw a significant victory in the US with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which among many other things, legalized cannabis with a non-active Delta-9 THC concentration of 0.03 percent. There are many practical and commercial uses of hemp,...
PoliticsForbes

Two Cannabis Pioneers Talk Federal Legalization

During my tenure as Colorado’s first Director of the Marijuana Enforcement Division, I had the pleasure of working with Christian Sederberg. Christian is a fellow pioneer in the cannabis industry, founding what Rolling Stone magazine calls "the country's first powerhouse marijuana law firm” Vicente Sederberg LLP in Colorado in 2010. He played an integral role in the passage and implementation of Colorado’s cannabis legalization initiative in 2012, and was nominated by then Governor John Hickenlooper to serve on the Amendment 64 Implementation Task Force.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Smoking cannabis may be bad for heart

Now that marijuana is legal for medical or recreational use in many states, growing numbers of Americans — including older people — are imbibing this popular drug. In fact, the percentage of people ages 65 and older who said they used some form of marijuana almost doubled between 2015 and 2018, a recent study reported.
PharmaceuticalsLaw.com

Just Another Brick in the Wall: Leveraging Alcohol Regulation and Its History To Propel Further Legalization of Cannabis

American Culture has changed. 19 states have legalized the recreational use of cannabis. Rather than create new regulatory schemes from whole cloth, states like Illinois, Colorado and New York have adopted cannabis laws that resemble those in place for alcohol. Other states like Washington and Oregon have appointed alcohol agencies to administer the laws governing the cannabis trade within its borders.
Pharmaceuticalsmjnewsnetwork.com

How I Became A Cannabis Pharmacist & Entrepreneur

Growing up in the 1980s, I was a child of the D.A.R.E program. Everyday I would be inundated with this is your brain on drugs commercials as well as other anti-cannabis propaganda. The stoner stigma and government scare tactics worked for numerous years, but I finally gave into trying cannabis for the first time in college. After trying it, I didn’t see what the big fuss about cannabis was as it didn’t do much for me except give me the munchies. As the years went by I used cannabis sporadically for recreational purposes and yet still didn’t have much knowledge about the plant. Even when I attended pharmacy school in the early 2000s, the only two things I learned was cannabis existed as marijuana and Marinol, a synthetic thc pharmaceutical.
Pharmaceuticalsbaltimorenews.net

What Cannabis Labels of the Future Could Look Like

The cannabis industry changes day to day. On the one hand, the novelty of the industry gives cannabis entrepreneurs and investors big opportunities for profit; on the other hand, the growing pains of this brand-new industry can make it difficult for businesses to navigate to success. A good example of the challenges of creating products for an industry that is so new is the issue of labeling.
Montana Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

Montana Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Set to Begin in January 2022

Adult-use cannabis is making its way to Montana after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a cannabis legalization implementation bill into law on May 18. The legislation, House Bill 701, will implement and regulate an adult-use cannabis program in the state; however, the legislation makes several changes to the initial measure, Initiative 90 (I-90), which voters approved by a considerable amount in the 2020 election, as previously reported by Cannabis Business Times.
Minnesota Statethegreenfund.com

Australian Cannabis Index | DEA Grants Research Growing Approvals

At the same time, it was also announced that the Minnesota state government had successfully passed a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use. Last week the US government announced it would begin granting growing approvals to several companies for medicinal marijuana research, ending an informal moratorium on license issuing which has been in place since the Trump administration.
HealthKOAT 7

The benefits and unintended consequences of recreational cannabis

Target 7 digs into some of the benefits and unintended consequences New Mexico could face as the state prepares for recreational cannabis sales. With a stroke of a pen, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham legalized recreational cannabis and spoke about what it means for the state. "11,000 new jobs, $100 million...