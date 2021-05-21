Is Cannabis The Right Choice For You?

Amongst the long term cannabis advocates and users that I have filmed across the six years since I jumped into cannabis content/films, there is a strongly held belief that the relationship with the plant itself is of just as much medicinal value as the cannabinoids to be found in its flower. I know lots of home growers who all say the same thing. In fact, I believed in it so much it drove me to make a documentary series about a rookie gardener learning to grow. Or rather, one about teaching a Vietnam veteran named Al to do so legally at home in a nine-episode docu-serial called VETSGROW. But what happens if you can’t “grow your own”? Not everyone has the time, space or money to grow their own medicine at home, some people may not even be able to through injury or disability. Even though I can attest to how relatively easy it is, people have lives, and not all of them fit tending a cannabis garden.