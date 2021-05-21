newsbreak-logo
Santa Maria, CA

Hancock College holds drive-up commencement ceremony for 100th graduating class

By Dave Alley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College celebrated its historic 100th graduating class with a pair of drive-up commencement ceremonies on Friday. "100th anniversary, 100th graduating class and the great part is we have a record number of graduates," said Allan Hancock College President/Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers. "More than 550 of them will be walking across this stage today, one at a time to keep it safe, but it's really spectacular for the families."

