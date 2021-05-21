newsbreak-logo
G10 FX Week Ahead: We need to talk about deficits

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

In a quiet week for events, FX markets might wake up and take note of the advanced release of the US April trade balance. This is expected to show a …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com
Businessbabypips.com

The Week Ahead in FX (May 24 – 28): Eyes on RBNZ and U.S. Core PCE Index

Start your trading week right by prepping for these top-tier catalysts and checking out my potential trade setup. Don’t forget to review which factors drove forex market price action last week, too!. Major Economic Events:. RBNZ monetary policy statement (May 26, 2:00 am GMT) – No actual changes to the...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

We need to talk about how the new way to work is about outcomes, not hours

As the workplace revolution accelerates, we are witnessing an overhaul in what it means for companies to be flexible. The conversation is no longer solely focused on work-from-home or even hybrid work. Due to generational demand and the shift of the workplace overtime, flexibility is transforming. From unlimited vacation policies to asynchronous schedules, companies and their employees are adapting at a rapid pace. With these seismic shifts it is imperative that organizations rethink how success is evaluated and implement an employee performance model that is focused on results, not “chair time.”
Marketsinvesting.com

Lordstown Tumbles On Slashing Output Guidance, Talk About Need For Capital

Investing – Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares slipped more than 13% in Tuesday’s premarket as the company halved its 2021 production target while talking about a need to raise more capital. The company Monday said it expects to produce half the number of vehicles it had forecast for this year even...
Businessinvesting.com

FX: Will The Global Recovery Shine This Week?

For the past few weeks investors have been focused on the U.S. recovery and its impact on the U.S. dollar. They were sorely disappointed when nonfarm payrolls and retail sales came out well under expectations. But so far the U.S. dollar’s losses have been limited. Even stocks, which declined on Monday, are off last week’s lows. This nonchalant attitude stems from the market’s confidence in the global recovery. While some Asia countries tightened coronavirus restrictions, European nations are easing them. The UK kicked off the week with fewer restrictions on travel and indoor dining. In the euro area, Spain ended its curfew last Sunday. Today, Italy said it would phase out its curfew over the next week. On Wednesday, France will move back its curfew to 9 p.m. from 7 p.m. as restaurants and cafés reopen outdoor seating. This will be pushed out further to 11 p.m. on June 9 if case numbers continue to fall.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein confirmed that it wasn’t just retail traders contributing to higher Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading volumes. According to the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar gains broadly as rebound in U.S. yields triggers short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.03%, +0.19%, and +0.33% respectively. Key US economic data will likely set the tone for trading. Small and mid-cap stocks surged. The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes look set to open steadily following a positive US lead. Wall Street, US data,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates below 84.50 amid risk aversion

AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gain on Thursday. Risk sensitivity downplays the cross performance. Yen gains on safe-haven appeal. AUD/JPY price remains muted in the Asian session. The cross loses part of its previous day’s gain as market sentiment turns a bit edgy. At the time of...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Recovers Against CAD, Still Threatened

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to look at the 1.20 level underneath as significant support. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that attracts a certain amount of attention based upon that alone. The fact that we are closing towards the top of the candlestickis a very good sign that we could see a little bit of a bounce.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: EUR/USD’s Trend Continuation

Yesterday’s Cardano (ADA) breakout setup turned out pretty well but today I’m going back to one of my favorite forex pairs for opportunities. I’m talking about EUR/USD! I saw a short-term uptrend just might yield pips in the next trading sessions. Let me know what you think of this chart:
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Weakly Bullish

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as none of the key support and resistance levels identified that day were reached. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Selling Pressure Remains Dominant Feature of Trend

The USD/INR has continued to track lower and has proven support levels vulnerable. The USD/INR has returned to the lower depths of its mid-term price range and is within sight of prices seen from the middle of March until the last week of the month. As of this morning, the price of the USD/INR is near the 72.6400 range.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY has the 110.00 psychological mark in its crosshairs – OCBC

Chatter about an extra budget in Japan, and calls for the expanded Bank of Japan asset purchases undermined the JPY, lifting USD/JPY above the 109.00 resistance. Looking ahead, economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to advance towards the 110.00 level. “USD/JPY lifted above the 109.00 resistance despite the back-end...
EconomyFXStreet.com

BOJ sees banks' dollar funding staying stable – MNI

Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials express concerns that the US government fiscal spending could impede commercial banks to raise dollar funds unless demand for the greenback spikes due to unstable financial markets, MNI reports, citing the central bank’s sources. “Commercial banks, including Japanese banks, in the US have considerable dollar...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Surges above 109.00

The US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback falls

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback * Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2078 * Canadian 10-year yield hits lowest in nearly 3 weeks By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop in manufacturing sales in April, with the currency remaining capped by last week's 6-year high. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2060 to the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices this year and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. Still, the current loss of momentum for the loonie could be temporary. "We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works toward its goals," the strategists said. Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The U.S. dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as markets seemed to accept U.S. Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 2 cents higher at $66.07 a barrel, supported by rising demand from the approach of the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 7 at 1.478% before edging up to 1.480%, down 6.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Interacts with USD Level

We have mentioned this a lot as contained in the event that the dollar continues in its current weakness. Its gains reached the resistance level of 1907 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the top analysis for the yellow metal more than four months ago. The weak results of the recent US economic data contributed to the stabilization of the dollar's weakness, and thus the continuation of gold's gains. Yesterday, it was announced that the US Consumer Confidence Index declined to a reading of 117.2 from April's reading of 117.5, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the start of the epidemic.
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD Approaches Key 0.7815 Resistance

Buy the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7815 (May 18 high). Add a stop-loss at 0.7740. Set a sell-stop at 0.7750 and a take-profit at 0.7700. Add a stop-loss at 0.7800. The AUD/USD rose in early trading as traders reacted to the latest interest rate decision from New Zealand and the strong house prices data from the United States. It rose to 0.7777, which was almost 1% higher than its lowest level this week.