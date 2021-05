Many residents in the Golden Belt are doing their part to recycle trash. That's according to Shawn Bates, Production Manager at Sunflower Diversified Services. Sunflower is a local non-profit organization that handles much of the recycling in Barton County and surrounding counties. Over the course of the past year, Bates says the quantity of recycled materials processed by Sunflower went from 2 to 4 million pounds. All of that waste was kept out of area landfills.