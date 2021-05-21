Prescribed Burn In Yosemite To Impact Traffic
Yosemite, CA – Visitors and gateway communities may see smoke in the skies above Yosemite National Park several days next week, and traffic will be impacted. The prescribed burn is part of the Yosemite Valley Parkwide Prescribed Fire Plan which includes 35 units totaling 12,114 acres. Fire crews will be igniting around 439-acres on seven units east of El Capitan Crossover toward Leidig Meadow. There will be flaggers with temporary one-way lane closures moving with crews as they conduct the burn.www.mymotherlode.com