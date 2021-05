Climate activists are flexing their strength on both sides of the Atlantic, as both Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil face down major challenges to their bottom lines. NPR is reporting that a Netherlands court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030, based on 2019 levels. While Shell argued that its 2050 climate goals were in line with the Paris climate agreement, the court said that this was inadequate. The company plans to appeal the decision, but, until then, the more-ambitious 2030 target will remain in place. The case, which was brought by a coalition of climate action groups, is significant not only for its result but for the precedent it sets for other lawsuits in other countries.