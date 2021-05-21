Disturbing video shows fatal police restraint in Tennessee jail

A man who died after being pinned to the floor by law enforcement at a Tennessee jail last year repeatedly told officers he couldn't breathe, according to video obtained by CBS Nashville station WTVF. But officers continued to restrain the man after he was prone and handcuffed, a federal civil rights lawsuit alleges, and after he pleaded that he couldn't breathe, a deputy responded: "You shouldn't be able to breathe, you stupid [expletive.]"