In the past five to ten years, podcasts have been the breakout form of media. What started as more or less an indie take on the radio broadcast format turned into a multimillion-dollar industry. The bubble seemed close to bursting in 2020 as fewer listeners were commuting and hosts quarantined away from their studios. Even the best podcasts seemed to grind down to a halt due to the global pandemic. But, the industry has stayed strong and, according to Business Insider, the podcast space could be worth $1 billion in 2021. All of that is to say, if you thought podcasts were a fad stuck in the 2010s, you’d be wrong.