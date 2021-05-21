Gold approaches $1,900 amid FOMC Minutes and crypto sell-off

Eyes turn to EZ and US PMI for the last trading day of the week. Technically, the price is supported by the hourly structure. Update: Gold finally broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and jumped to the $1,888 region, back closer to multi-month tops during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be solely attributed to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the non-yielding yellow metal.