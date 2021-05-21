newsbreak-logo
Business

Gold approaches $1,900 amid FOMC Minutes and crypto sell-off

By Arkadiusz Sieron
kitco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest FOMC minutes were dovish, especially in light of the recent increase in inflation and elevated asset valuations. What does it mean for gold?. Thursday, the FOMC published minutes from its last meeting in April . They've shown two things doing that: first, that some of the central bankers are worried about the inflation and elevated asset valuations; and, second, that the Fed is going to remain dovish despite all these concerns .

