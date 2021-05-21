Harris County left out of Harvey flood funds, asking feds to reconsider

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrated its ribbon cutting and open house for its new office at 26401 FM 2978, Magnolia, on May 22 with the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce. It was previously located at 26603 FM 2978, Magnolia. During the event, Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley also dedicated a flagpole, flag and engraved plaque in honor of the essential workers that have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Residential Recycling. The Texas flag, dedicated by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, previously flew over the State Capitol. Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas performs approximately 3.1 million pickups annually, offering residential trash and recycling service in Spring, New Caney, Magnolia, Montgomery, Houston, Tomball, Hockley, Humble, Cypress, Waller, Conroe, Roman Forest and The Woodlands, according to company information. 346-248-5222. https://rrrtx.net.