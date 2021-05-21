newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Harris County left out of Harvey flood funds, asking feds to reconsider

By Emma Whalen
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After hearing that Harris County would receive $0 of Hurricane Harvey flood mitigation funds, County Judge Lina Hidalgo made an appeal to federal officials to reconsider. The county flood control district had predicted that it and the city of Houston would receive $1 billion each out of the $12 billion of available federal funds, which are set aside for flood mitigation projects.

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Flood Control#Feds#County Officials#Federal Officials#Administration Officials#Texas General Land Office#Hud#Flood Mitigation Projects#Taxpayers#Counties#Hearing#Reporters#Estimates#President Donald Trump#Glo Officials#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Houston doubles illegal dumping fine

The maximum fine for illegally discarding waste in Houston was doubled to from $2,000 to $4,000, City Council approved May 27. The $4,000 fine is the maximum allowed under state law. The measure is the latest in a series of efforts to target the city’s most egregious offenders who leave...
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

BREAKING: Former Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Vincent pleads guilty to 'abuse of official capacity'

Former Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Vincent pleaded guilty to abuse of official capacity, a Class A misdemeanor, May 26 before the 221st District Court, according to a release from the Montgomery County District Attorney. Vincent was sentenced with a $4,000 fine, restitution totaling $3,000 to be paid to the MVFD, and the task of writing a one-page apology letter to the MVFD regarding the offense committed, per case documents included in The State of Texas v. Gary Michael Vincent. The sentence does not include jail time, according to the case documents.
AdvocacyPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrates ribbon cutting at new location, flagpole dedication for essential workers

Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas celebrated its ribbon cutting and open house for its new office at 26401 FM 2978, Magnolia, on May 22 with the Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce. It was previously located at 26603 FM 2978, Magnolia. During the event, Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley also dedicated a flagpole, flag and engraved plaque in honor of the essential workers that have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Residential Recycling. The Texas flag, dedicated by Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, previously flew over the State Capitol. Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas performs approximately 3.1 million pickups annually, offering residential trash and recycling service in Spring, New Caney, Magnolia, Montgomery, Houston, Tomball, Hockley, Humble, Cypress, Waller, Conroe, Roman Forest and The Woodlands, according to company information. 346-248-5222. https://rrrtx.net.