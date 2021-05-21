newsbreak-logo
California to remove pandemic restrictions on June 15

By David Hogberg
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will drop most pandemic restrictions on June 15. Social distancing rules will end, and businesses will be able to open at full capacity. In addition, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks or be discouraged from traveling. “Something very important happens on June 15...

