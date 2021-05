The market for jeans is vast, which means it can be quite a challenge to narrow down your selections. I can't think of a pant style I wear more than jeans, so it's important to find a pair you know is worth it in the long run. If you agree and are looking to invest in jeans that you'll add to your forever wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Within the denim space, there are a select few brands that put out the top-selling jeans. (We've seen the sales numbers.) They're constantly sported by celebrities, street style stars, and influencers—and there's a reason why they hold the title. From their perfect fit to trend-forward styles, you're about to find out why.