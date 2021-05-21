Celebrity Homes For Sale: The Real Housewives' Erika Jayne & CBS News Icon Walter Cronkite

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. “‘The Real Housewives’ Erika Jayne's Pasadena Mansion”. The year 2006 was a good one for cable channel Bravo when it introduced “The Real Housewives” franchise, a reality television series depicting the real lives of wealthy housewives inside and outside of their glamorous mansions in cities such as Beverly Hills, New York and Dallas. A sultry and often back-biting mixture of sex, greed,and mean girls, one of the most popular-and-controversial housewives, Erika Jayne lives in a stunning historical mansion spanning almost two acres of lush grounds in Pasadena. Almost like a “Real Housewives” storyline, Erika has recently divorced her high-powered-and-older, attorney-husband, Tom Girardi, among allegations of infidelity; Tom diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and his law practice in shambles; both Erika and Tom the subject of a legal investigation involving millions of dollars of missing client funds; personal and business bankruptcy; and they have put their fabulous mansion on the market at $13 million.