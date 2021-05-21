Report: Five-Star Recruit Scoot Henderson Signs With G League Ignite

Alternate paths out of high school for elite, young basketball players sure are enticing. Not long after it was announced that a pair of five-star twins, Matt and Ryan Bewley, were signing two-year deals as the inaugural players for the new Overtime Elite league, another top prospect has elected to take a similar professional route. Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, a five-star point guard from the class of 2022, has elected to join the NBA’s G League Ignite team where he could spend the next two seasons before making the leap to the NBA.