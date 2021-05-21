newsbreak-logo
Report: Five-Star Recruit Scoot Henderson Signs With G League Ignite

By Michael Shapiro
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-star recruit Scoot Henderson will forego college and join the G League Ignite, the league announced Friday. Henderson is the No. 9 player in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports Composite. He is expected to play for the Ignite for two seasons before being eligible for the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson will be the youngest professional player in the history of American basketball when he makes his debut with the Ignite.

