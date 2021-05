Chart-watchers will be forgiven for doing a double take when they look at the new album chart this evening. The top 20 is rammed with pensioners. At 80, Tom Jones becomes the oldest ever man to have a number one album. He is also the oldest artist to top the charts with an album of new material (in pure age terms, Dame Vera Lynn pipped him to it aged 92 in 2009 with a greatest hits album). Jones’s album, Surrounded By Time, is his first chart-topper since 1999 – and, he said, he is “thrilled beyond words” at the news. Also entering the chart at number 11 is John Lennon (who died in 1980 but would be 80 if alive) with a reissue of 1970’s Plastic Ono Band album. The Who enter at 15 with their re-release of the The Who Sell Out album (Pete Townshend is 75 and Roger Daltrey is 77).