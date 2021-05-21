newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

‘You Gone Find the Rhythm Today’: Kelly Rowland Shares Hilarious Video of Husband Tim Weatherspoon Teaching Son Titan to Dance

By Diamond Jeune
Atlanta Blackstar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Rowland had fans cracking up on Thursday, May 20, after the singer revealed she was living a real-life “Black-ish” situation as she shared a clip of her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, teaching their son Titan Weatherspoon, 6, how to dance. “Black-ish” is a hit ABC television show about a successful family man, played by Anthony Anderson, trying to keep his children from losing touch with their Black culture as they grow up in a predominantly white neighborhood.

atlantablackstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Anthony Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Dance#Music Video#Anthony Black#Abc#Gps#Husband#Rhythm#Clip#Kids#Man#Jokes#E 40#Beat#Teaching#Hitman#Television#Home#Black Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Zoomed Into Kelly Rowland Giving Birth

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Back in January, Kelly Rowland welcomed her second child, Noah Jon. The occasion happened to be a Destiny's Child reunion, People reports. Rowland explained that when she was giving birth, her bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Zoomed in for the occasion.
Musicarcamax.com

Beyonce spills she's been 'cooking some music'

Beyoncé has been "cooking some music". The songs tease was revealed in an audio clip shared by her former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams on Twitter which features herself, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland talking to mark the release of Michelle's book 'Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life - and Can Save Yours'.
Family Relationshipsmyhoustonmajic.com

4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four

Kelly Rowland is glowing and her family is growing!. Earlier this year, the singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their second son, Noah Jon, making their 6-year-old Titan Jewell a big brother. “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us,”...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Kelly Rowland Hits The Studio With Bryan-Michael Cox

Kelly Rowland is cooking up new music. And she’s doing so with one of R&B’s most notable hitmakers. Taking to Twitter, Bryan-Michael Cox shared a snap of himself in the lab with Ms. Kelly and j.Que:. Lab with @KELLYROWLAND. Y’all have no idea how long we been at these shenanigans.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Kelly Rowland Performs ‘Flowers’ On ‘Corden’ [Video]

Hot on the promotional trail for new EP ‘K,’ GRAMMY-winner Kelly Rowland bloomed on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ with a performance of ‘Flowers.’. The rousing rendition follows a number of live showings on platforms such as ‘Ellen’ and ‘Good Morning America.’. Watch Ms. Kelly take vocal flight...
MusicNME

Beyoncé says in Destiny’s Child group chat that she’s “cooking some music”

Beyoncé has been “cooking some music”, according to an audio clip shared by her Destiny’s Child co-star Michelle Williams on social media. The recordings, which feature Williams, Beyoncé and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland were shared around the release of Williams’ book, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Michelle Williams Describes Beyonce and Kelly Rowland’s ‘Organic’ Parenting: They’re ‘Just Like Everybody Else’

Singing their praises! Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams gave Us Weekly an inside look at Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland‘s parenting skills. “[They’re] amazing, just organic as wives and mothers,” the Illinois native, 41, exclusively told Us on Monday, May 24, while promoting UBS’s Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client’s virtual event on Tuesday, May 25. (Queen B, 39, is the mother of Blue, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3, with Jay-Z, while Rowland, 40, shares Titan, 6, and Noah, 4 months, with Tim Weatherspoon.)