I’m going to bet you probably haven’t heard of Microsoft Bookings. Would you like an alternate infrastructure to take care of scheduling appointments with your customers and users over the phone? Microsoft has just the thing for you! A website service called Bookings. The easy-to-use, customizable webpage interface provides your users the ability to find available times to book appointments with relevant IT staff in your organization 24/7. Microsoft Bookings makes scheduling and managing appointments a piece of cake. The included calendar integrates with Outlook to optimize your staff’s calendars and schedules. It also allows your users or customers the flexibility to book a time that works best for them. Let’s learn more about MS Bookings and show you how to get started!