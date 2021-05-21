newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Must Stand Trial for Allegedly Raping Three Women

By Danika Fears
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson will stand trial for the alleged rapes of three women in 2001 and 2003, a Los Angeles judge ruled Friday. The determination was made after the three women, all former Scientologists, came forward in court this week, giving harrowing testimony. One woman accused the actor, a well-known Scientologist, of raping her in the middle of the night in their home. “I tried pushing him off me and saying, ‘No I don’t want to have sex with you,’” she reportedly testified. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘No touch hair rule,’ ‘No touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

