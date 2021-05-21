Edmonton Oilers: Time to focus on just the next game

With the Scotiabank North Division’s playoff matchups finally set in stone, we can take a look at the Round 1 opponent faced by the Edmonton Oilers. The Winnipeg Jets will face the Oilers up to seven times over the coming weeks, and the two teams have no shortage of playoff history. While none of those matchups are recent, with a gap of 30 years existing since the last time they faced one another, both sides have had success versus the other in their histories (you need to go back to the days of the World Hockey Association, but Winnipeg has in fact beaten the Oilers). This season’s teams both have strengths and weaknesses, and it remains to be seen who will come out on top in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.