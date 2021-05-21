Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins says he’d restructure deal to accommodate Julio Jones
With trade winds swirling around Julio Jones, the long-tenured Atlanta Falcons receiver could soon be headed elsewhere. In theory, every team should be interested in Julio, a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and among the greatest receivers, not just of his era, but of all-time. Of course, the NFL’s hard salary cap, which was reduced by nearly $20 million owing to revenue losses from COVID-19, makes trading for Jones much tougher.www.audacy.com