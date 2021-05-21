newsbreak-logo
Chelan County, WA

[5/21/21] Possible Money For Fiber To Airport

kozi.com
 1 day ago

Posted in Business & Economy, Local Government & Meetings, Politics. We’ve told you about money from the state for water to the airport; now how about money from the feds for fiber to the airport? It could happen, according to Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering. Eighth District Congressperson Kim Schrier had asked people in the district for applications for community grants; of the 80 applications received, ten projects were chosen; two of them are in Chelan County. And one, Gering says, is for the Chelan County PUD:

