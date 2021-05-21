Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ Album Has Twitter Feeling Sweet

It was a weird day in a weird month in a weird year. “Soooo weird,” said Olivia Rodrigo, sighing in a manner that was both genuine and mocking, before cataloging the tsunami of weird that was her life on that morning in late March. At just 18, she was 48 hours away from releasing her second single, “Deja Vu,” the follow-up to “Drivers License,” the heartbreak anthem that catapulted her from a Disney star to a pop supernova who topped the charts for eight straight weeks, broke streaming records, and is probably still playing in some corner of your, and your mother’s, brain. She was also waking up on her first morning of “living in a hotel” in Los Angeles, because her parents had just moved back to the family home in Temecula, the Southern California town where Rodrigo grew up. Meanwhile, she had exactly one day to put the finishing touches on her first album, Sour, on which she’d been beavering away in the studio—a dizzying crunch that was making it impossible to focus on wrapping up her senior year of high school. “I’m severely behind,” she told me, speaking from the hotel over Zoom, a day after we’d met on the set of this magazine’s photo shoot. “This past month has absolutely been the busiest of my entire life. I turned 18; I had to move out, be on my own, work 12 hours a day, finish this record. It’s felt like a crash course in adulthood.”