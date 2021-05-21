Polo G and Lil Wayne Drop Electrifying Music Video for 'GANG GANG'
Polo G has joined forces with Lil Wayne on a new track “GANG GANG,” along with an accompanying music video directed by Roscoe. In the visual’s opening sequence, Polo G emerges riding top-down under a thunderous cloud in a lightning-shocked convertible. As electric bolts follow the vehicle down the road, the video transitions into the next scene, where the rapper takes over a diner and seemingly orders one of everything on the menu.hypebeast.com