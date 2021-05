The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a suspect in a murder that took place on Mill Station Court in Lithonia between Jan. 24 and Feb.14, 2021. Lawrenceville resident Kimmeth Harden, 50, is charged with murdering Claudia Palmer and concealing her death, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on May 10. According to the arrest warrants, Harden slit Palmer’s throat and stabbed her in the chest, causing her death. Palmer’s body was discovered during a police welfare check at her residence, where Harden had been a tenant.