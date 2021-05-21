newsbreak-logo
Ellsworth, ME

Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis Sets Husson University Record and Named Tournament MVP

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis had quite the afternoon in Husson's 14-6 win over SUNY Cobleskill at Husson University on Friday, May 21st. Curtis was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player and went 4-5 on Friday afternoon, driving in 7 runs and setting the Husson record for most doubles in a single game. The previous record stood since 1962!

