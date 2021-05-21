Former Ellsworth Eagle Jackson Curtis Sets Husson University Record and Named Tournament MVP

Ellsworth High School announced their Honor Parts for the Class of 2021 Graduation. The 2021 EHS Valedictorian is Pedro Little-Siebold. Pedro completed his high school career with a Grade Point Average of 101.2 and his SAT score was a 1530 out of 1600. He has earned 28.5 high school credits in 3.5 years, 21 college credits and has a 4.0 college average. Academic awards include AP Scholar with Honors, College Board National Recognition Programs, National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist, Russell Sage Award, Phi Beta Kappa Award, Semifinalist for the 2021 Presidential Scholarship, and was an EHS Student of the Month. Pedro studied abroad in Chile his sophomore year. He volunteers with Climate to Thrive, and interns at the Frenchman’s Bay Conservancy. Pedro is a very talented soccer player. He is also self employed with his Landscaping business for both residential and commercial businesses. Pedro is heading to the Ivy League to attend the University of Pennsylvania to major in Business Management and Innovation.