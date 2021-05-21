[5/21/21] Latest COVID Numbers
The latest numbers from the Chelan-Douglas Health District put the two-county COVID rate for the last two weeks as of Monday at 94 per hundred thousand population. That's down from just over 100 last week. On Tuesday, the health district reported 13 new COVID cases in Chelan County, and none in Douglas County. 49 new cases were reported in the seven days ending May 18th, 38 of them in Chelan County. Five Chelan County residents are hospitalized, two Douglas County residents are in the hospital.