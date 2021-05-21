[5/21/21] Latest COVID Numbers

newsbreak-logo
The latest numbers from the Chelan-Douglas Health District put the two-county COVID rate for the last two weeks as of Monday at 94 per hundred thousand population. That’s down from just over 100 last week. On Tuesday, the health district reported 13 new COVID cases in Chelan County, and none in Douglas County. 49 new cases were reported in the seven days ending May 18th, 38 of them in Chelan County. Five Chelan County residents are hospitalized, two Douglas County residents are in the hospital.

Related
East Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Street Talk & Other Stuff – John Brangwin

Mike “Maddog” Magnotti talks with local attorney John Brangwin about a fundraiser event coming up on May 26th. Brangwin and Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinberg will be doing a “Bar Takeover” fundraiser at the Clearwater Saloon in East Wenatchee. The funds will go to the local organization, Vets Helping Vets. Tune in and get more info on this event!
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

First wild fishers born after North Cascades reintroduction discovered in Chelan County

SEDRO WOOLLEY — The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in more than half a century were discovered on a trail camera in western Chelan County. State and federal biologists say the female fisher they dubbed F105 — tagged and released into the North Cascades during a massive reintroduction project from 2015 to 2020 — was recorded on a trail camera, carrying one of her four kits near her den.
Chelan County, WAWenatchee World

COVID-19 incidence rates in NCW

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 incidence rates have dropped this week in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. The incidence rate in Chelan County dipped below 100 as of May 10 with 96.7 per 100,000, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. In Douglas County, the incidence was 107.4 per 100,000 new COVID cases as of May 10.
Chelan, WAifiberone.com

Chelan and Douglas counties to receive $23.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kim Schrier of the 8th congressional district announced federal recovery funding set for distribution to Chelan and Douglas counties next month. As part of the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, qualifying states, counties, tribes, and cities will receive funding to help in the recovery efforts of local economies. Schrier’s congressional district encompasses Chelan County, portions of Douglas County, and Kittitas County.
Chelan, WAncwlife.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Chelan and Douglas counties

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus are continuing to steadily decline in Chelan and Douglas counties. The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Monday reported the number of new cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days had fallen to 116.7 in the two counties. That’s down from...
Douglas County, WAWenatchee World

Our Past |1906: Cornerstone of courthouse laid

This article from the May 10, 1906 edition of the Douglas County Press tells of the Masonic ceremony that laid the cornerstone for the Douglas County Courthouse. The 100th anniversary of the event was celebrated by the Masons in 2006. CORNER-STONE IS LAID. Last Monday (May 7) the cornerstone of...
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 14th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. Grant Olson will be back with you Monday; I’m Jefferson Robbins, filling in. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you...
Chelan County, WAkpq.com

Chelan County Expands & Adds No Parking Areas

Chelan County Commissioners passed two resolutions Tuesday for an expansion of the no parking area on Day Road and for the addition of all of Anderson Canyon Road, near Peshastin, to be a no parking area. The reason for this is because of all of the traffic our community has...
Chelan County, WAkozi.com

Short Term Rental Proposals Presented to County Commission

Recommendations on short-term rental regulations have been presented to the Chelan County Commission, and they seem pleased. The task force to come up with regulations of short-term rentals in the county met over a three month period; their proposals were sent to the county’s community development department, who made the presentation to the commission Tuesday. The recommendations include allowing all existing vacation rentals in unincorporated areas of the county to continue operation, if they comply with all safety codes and standards. The number of new short-term rentals would be capped, and each rental would have a maximum allowed occupancy. The regulations center on three tiers of short-term rentals, Community Development Director Jim Brown says each tier would be allowed different sizes of rentals:
Chelan, WAkpq.com

Chelan-Douglas Health District Implements Efforts to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy

The Chelan-Douglas Health District is moving forward with measures to alleviate vaccine hesitancy. Outreach efforts include door to door visits in local neighborhoods with health district staff on hand to answer questions and provide vaccine registration information. “We’re also looking at partnering with a state DOH (Department of Health) team...
Chelan County, WAkpq.com

Chelan County Progresses to Next Step for Short Term Rental Regulations

Chelan County commissioners recently received proposed short term rental regulations after the short term rental task force completed its meetings and the commissioners will now study the proposed regulations in depth. Commissioners will weigh whether or not to adopt the regulations in its entirety, in select pieces or potentially change...
Chelan County, WAcashmerevalleyrecord.com

Cashmere Valley Record

At the April 26 Cashmere City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Fletcher announced that the city is seeking to hire lifeguards so that the pool can be opened this summer. However, he said that very few people are applying for those positions. He also announced that the city is seeking a manager for the...
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Chelan County task force puts forward short-term rental rules

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners received long-awaited guidance Tuesday on how to manage short-term rentals — a fast-growing segment of the rural residential economy that’s stymied regulation attempts since 2019. Among other things, the task force deputized by county commissioners recommends that existing vacation rentals in unincorporated areas of the...
Douglas County, WAncwlife.com

Douglas PUD sees bond rating boost to AA+ status

EAST WENATCHEE — A debt ratings agency says the Douglas County PUD is in great financial shape, and increased the utility’s rating on the bond market. The PUD went from AA to AA+ in the latest assessment from S&P Global, issued April 28. It’s the second-highest rating the credit service can give, second only to a triple-A score.