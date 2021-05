The U.S. to rebuild Gaza while helping Israel militarily: Waiting for the next HAMAS attack. Irrespective if American taxpayers are pro-Israel, pro-Palestine, neutral, or care zilch about the situation, their taxes will be spent on both sides in the conflict. Hence with Iran utilizing various anti-Israel proxies in Gaza, Lebanon (Hezbollah), and Syria, it is clear that the reach of Tehran is growing in complexity. Therefore, with Iran also supporting various proxies in Iraq and Yemen, the geopolitical map is changing to the detriment of Israel.