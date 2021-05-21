newsbreak-logo
Businessman Buys Football Club Just so He and His 126-Kilogram Son Could Play

odditycentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese entrepreneur recently bought a second division football club just so he and his overweight son could play in official matches. It’s never too late to fulfill your dreams, and having lost of money helps a lot, as He Shihua, a 35-year-old entrepreneur with a passion for football, can tell you. His biggest regret in life has always been not being able to participate in official competitions as a player, but luckily he realized he could do just that by buying his own football club and pressuring the coach to include him in the team. Now, both Shihua and his 126-kilogram-heavy son are part of the team, even though their skills on the pitch aren’t exactly up to par.

