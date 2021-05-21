Back to the office: How 4 large Albany region employers are handling it

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual contractors through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. AOW Associates Inc., ranked No. 9 last year, did not respond to our inquiries by deadline. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable. A * for prior rank indicates the contractor was not on last year’s List.