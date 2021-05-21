LA Kings’ Defenseman Olli Maatta Prepares for Worlds
Olli Maatta is just one of a handful of LA Kings participating at the 2021 World Championship. On Thursday, he spoke with the media. While the LA Kings‘ season may be over, many of their players continue to see action this month in Riga, Latvia, for the 2021 World Championship. One of those players is defenseman Olli Maatta, who is set to represent his native Finland when they open their schedule against the United States on Saturday.rinkroyalty.com