LA Kings’ Defenseman Olli Maatta Prepares for Worlds

In his first full NHL season, Mikey Anderson established himself as a solid fixture on the LA Kings’ blueline. On Thursday, he was honored for his efforts. Never before had an NHL season began with as much uncertainty as it did in 2021. With the plethora of questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Hockey League and its 31 teams were dealt an unprecedented situation in preparation for the new season. This, of course, came in addition to the teams’ regular issues: whether this player can step up or whether that player can avoid serious injury, just to name two examples. For a rebuilding team like the LA Kings, these queries were no exception. However, they did get some reassuring news about one of their young defensemen, Mikey Anderson.