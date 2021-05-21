newsbreak-logo
NHL

LA Kings' Defenseman Olli Maatta Prepares for Worlds

Cover picture for the articleOlli Maatta is just one of a handful of LA Kings participating at the 2021 World Championship. On Thursday, he spoke with the media. While the LA Kings‘ season may be over, many of their players continue to see action this month in Riga, Latvia, for the 2021 World Championship. One of those players is defenseman Olli Maatta, who is set to represent his native Finland when they open their schedule against the United States on Saturday.

NHLCBS Sports

Kings' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta registered an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues. Maatta snapped a 10-game point drought with his assist. The Finn hasn't done much on offense in 2020-21 with only four helpers in 39 contests. He's added 41 shots on net, 40 hits and 50 blocked shots in a limited third-pairing role.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

LA Kings to Watch at the 2021 IIHF World Championship

Although the Los Angeles Kings didn’t qualify for the 2021 playoffs, fans can look forward to a plethora of players who are poised to skate in the 2021 World Championship. Ten Kings are set to partake in the tournament and will represent four countries. This will be a special World Championship, as it will be the first edition of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. All of the Kings in this tournament will undoubtedly be vying to take home a gold medal from the tournament in Riga, Latvia.
NHLklpw.com

Blues defenseman Jake Walman Tests Positive For COVID

Blues defenseman Jake Walman will be out of the lineup for an undetermined amount of time after testing positive for COVID-19. He will remain in isolation for at least ten days, which would keep him out of the first two or three playoff games depending on the schedule. Walman is the first Blue to test positive this season. He has been vaccinated.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Your rooting guide to the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

LA Kings (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports) LA Kings fans will once again have to watch the Stanley Cup playoffs without their team playing in them, so it’s time to pick a temporary team. They flirted with a playoff run for a while, but the LA Kings will once again find...
NHLmayorsmanor.com

Kings Of The Podcast: S2, E33 – 2021 LA Awards Show

Kings Of The Podcast returns with an all new episode to help bring partial closure to LA’s 2021 season. With the home portion of their 56-game schedule now completed, we look back at the team’s recent play, glance ahead to the final two games in Colorado, and spend plenty of time talking about the Kings summer plans.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Kasper Simontaival’s deal with KalPa great for development

LA Kings prospect Kasper Simontaival signed a three-year contract with KalPa, and he’ll get more playing time than this past season. According to ProHockeyRumors, LA Kings 2020 third-round pick Kasper Simontaival has signed a three-year contract with KalPa of Liiga. Liiga club KalPa has announced multi-year contracts with 2020 draft...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Mikey Anderson Named LA Kings’ Best Newcomer: A Huge Honor

In his first full NHL season, Mikey Anderson established himself as a solid fixture on the LA Kings’ blueline. On Thursday, he was honored for his efforts. Never before had an NHL season began with as much uncertainty as it did in 2021. With the plethora of questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Hockey League and its 31 teams were dealt an unprecedented situation in preparation for the new season. This, of course, came in addition to the teams’ regular issues: whether this player can step up or whether that player can avoid serious injury, just to name two examples. For a rebuilding team like the LA Kings, these queries were no exception. However, they did get some reassuring news about one of their young defensemen, Mikey Anderson.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Mason McTavish 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Surging up NHL Draft boards, Mason McTavish could be in play for the LA Kings with a top-ten pick. The Swiss forward was outstanding in the OHL a year ago. His rankings are all over the place right now, but Mason McTavish could wind up being a top-ten draft pick. With the LA Kings season now completed, they will soon learn their draft slot on June 2. It’s well-documented the Kings are deep up the middle. McTavish as a centerman, on paper, probably isn’t the first choice, but if he’s the best player available on the board when LA is on the clock, that’s a very good problem to have.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Three players who exceeded expected production metrics

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Diving into the numbers, these three LA Kings players exceeded their expected production metrics. Two will be restricted free agents. In today’s NHL, players are evaluated beyond just goals, assists, and their plus-minus ratings. Sources like Natural Stat Trick, Top Down...
NHLmayorsmanor.com

This Date in LA Kings History: May 13th

From their humble beginning as one of the NHL’s Second Six expansion teams in 1967, through winning two Stanley Cups in three years and becoming a league powerhouse in 2012-14, the LA Kings have experienced a rich hockey history over the past 50-plus years. Below are some key franchise moments that occurred on this date.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: End of season review for defenseman Drew Doughty

LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty enjoyed a bounceback year in the 56-game schedule. He finished 16th in the league with 34 points among defensemen. Entering the 2021 season, LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty noted that he heard the criticism from various media outlets suggesting he’s both no longer worthy of being labeled an elite defenseman or a spot on Team Canada’s Olympic roster in 2022. The 31-year-old former Norris Trophy winner used the rhetoric as fuel for the season.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Troy Grosenick will get start in final game of regular season

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) The Goose is loose! Per LA Kings head coach Todd McLellan, Troy Grosenick will get the nod for the final game of the season against the Avs. While Todd McLellan’s postgame media availability was short, and understandably so, given how the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Tyler Toffoli thought he “would be a King for life”

Former LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli opened up about his time in Los Angeles in a recent column for the Player’s Tribune. Former LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli recently posted in the Player’s Tribune, recapping his time in Los Angeles, winning the Stanley Cup at age 22, being traded, and ending up in Montreal. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, I highly encourage you to do so.
NHLYardbarker

Jack Eichel Struggling in Sabres System, LA Kings Can Help

Now that the NHL regular season has shifted to playoff mode, non-participating teams can now begin to focus on this upcoming offseason, and how they can change their fortunes. With that being said, no team has more soul searching to do than the Buffalo Sabres. With a disgruntled Team Captain...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Cal Petersen Ready to be No. 1 Goalie

Cal Petersen entered the 2021 season expected to share goaltending duties with long-time netminder Jonathan Quick. The 26-year-old native of Waterloo, Iowa, signed a three-year contract in 2019 with the LA Kings and the expectation from both himself and the organization was that Petersen was “the goalie of the future.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Top ten best moments of the 2021 Kings season

While the LA Kings 2021 season didn’t go as most would have hoped, there were still some memorable moments. Here were ten of them. That’s a wrap on the LA Kings season. Los Angeles finishes with a 21-28-7 record in the 56-game schedule. The results weren’t what everyone wanted, but it was still a fun season nonetheless. We got the opportunity to see some of the young talent that will soon become regular players in the lineup.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Prospect Kasper Simontaival Continues to Progress

In his first season since being drafted by the LA Kings, Kasper Simontaival has been impressive according to his coach, Jussi Tapola. When he was drafted by the LA Kings last October, Kasper Simontaival was looked at as a promising piece to the franchise’s long-term future. While he stands as at a diminutive 5-foot-9, the 19-year-old more than makes up for his size in a number of areas.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: TSN says Byfield is a non-starter in Jack Eichel trade

TSN’s Frank Seravalli has been on top of the Jack Eichel to LA Kings trade rumors. Last week, he reported that the organization showed an interest in acquiring the Buffalo Sabres captain before the trade deadline. Several players, including Eichel, expressed their frustrations with the team’s direction during their exit...
NHLchatsports.com

“Sick of Losing”, Drew Doughty Pushing LA Kings for Changes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings looks on during the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Staples Center on May 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Friday saw some of the LA Kings giving their respective...
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: Reviewing the Kings season through analytics

Apr 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings coach Todd McLellan wears a face mask in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Staples Center. Vegas won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 season for the LA Kings, much like for other teams around...